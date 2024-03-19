Siam Piwat reinforces its position as the No.1 global destination developer by expanding its global ecosystem to draw high-quality visitors and drive Thailand’s economy

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 March 2024 – Siam Piwat – a leading real estate and retail developer and the owner and operator of world-renowned destinations – is bolstering its leadership in developing world-class destinations by further expanding its entire global ecosystem, with emphasis on quality tourists. The company is currently in negotiations with 16 leading airline partners to deliver the ultimate experience.

(Front row, 5th from right) Mrs. Mayuree Chaipromprasith (President – Corporate Affairs and Communications, Siam Piwat Co., Ltd.) and leading airline partners.

Mrs.Mayuree Chaipromprasith, President – Corporate Affairs and Communications, Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., said, “Siam Piwat is Thailand’s No.1 developer of world-class destinations. Today, we’re joining forces with partners at home and abroad to further solidify our leadership position and put Thailand on the map as the ultimate global destination. We’re seeking strategic partners to deliver extraordinary experiences from pre-trip, during-trip, to post-trip, placing emphasis on high-spending travelers to propel the tourism industry, which is a major contributor to Thailand’s economy.”

The No.1 global destination strategy is part of the ONESIAM Experience, which showcases the collective strengths of top global destinations: Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery, ICONSIAM, ICS, Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, and ONESIAM SuperApp. The key strategies are:

1. Expand Reach

1.1 Collaborate with partners catering to free individual travelers (FITs): Siam Piwat seeks to meet visitors’ travel needs from the start of their journey to the time they arrive in Thailand through strategic partnerships with 16 world-class airlines, namely Air Asia, Air Canada, Air Charter Service (Thailand), Bangkok Airways, Cathay Pacific, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines, Emirates, EVA Air, Japan Airlines, Qantas, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, STARLUX Airlines, Thai Airways , VietJet Air, to explore collaborative avenues and expand benefits for passengers. Siam Piwat is also in talks with online travel agents (OTAs), telecommunication operators, as well as TagThai, the innovative tourism service platform.

1.2 Collaborate with partners serving high-net-worthindividuals (HNWIs): Siam Piwat will offer exclusive privileges for customers, such as hotels, private jet and helicopter services, Thailand Privilege Card, and Thailand Long Stay.

1.3 Collaborate with MICE operators: Siam Piwat is focusing on business travelers, particularly in relation to the burgeoning MICE market. Exclusive privileges will be offered to customers through partner MICE destination management companies.

1.4 Collaborate with travel agents: Siam Piwat will partner with operators of major tourist attractions located within its shopping centers. It will also offer special services for tour groups and a wide range of exclusive privileges through the Tourist Card, distributed to over 100 top travel agent partners worldwide.

Elevate Experience

2.1 In-mall privileges : Customers can avail themselves of exclusive privileges through the Tourist Card, which has over 500 participating stores as well as year-round promotions. The Tourist Card also offer privileges for traveling in Bangkok such as shuttle buses from Siam Paragon to Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok as well as City Sightseeing hop-on hop-off buses.

2.2 Out-of-mall privileges : Siam Piwat is joining hands with 8 world-class shopping centers in 8 countries to offer global privileges to members of its partner malls, namely Hong Kong Time Square, ION Orchard, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, Parco, Plaza Indonesia, and Taipei 101, through ONESIAM SuperApp. Siam Piwat is also partnering with premier hospitals to provide exclusive experiences for international customers. Additionally, it has planned to further strengthen the Tourist Card membership, enabling cardholders to enjoy privileges and discounts at selected partners outside its shopping centers, such as Rajdamnern Stadium, hotels, logistics and much more.

Siam Piwat has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Hyundai Department Store in South Korea to offer exclusive privileges to both ONESIAM and Hyundai Members.

In addition, Siam Piwat has developed the Tourist Webapp, enabling visitors to register for Tourist Card with greater convenience and allowing them to enjoy the full range of benefits. Frequent visitors can also become ONESIAM Members and take full advantage of the privileges. Every purchase at participating stores including international luxury fashion brands within shopping centers will earn redeemable ONESIAM Coins.

3. Excite Market

Siam Piwat will join forces with various partners to organize iconic events that will serve as major highlights for the country and the world, such as Chinese New Year, Songkran Water Festival, Fashion Weeks, and New Year’s countdowns. It is also working with global partners to curate exclusive events and activities across its shopping centers, including Pride Month. Eco-conscious visitors can also take part in a wide range of workshops and activities at ECOTOPIA, an innovative eco-specialty store for eco-conscious visitors.

Siam Piwat is fully equipped and ready to drive the economy and tourism industry, establish Thailand as a top must-visit destination, and create unforgettable impressions and memories for Thai people and visitors from around the world.