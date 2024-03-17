Lebanese resistance targets a position of Israeli enemy soldiers

Beirut, Lebanese resistance targeted on Sunday morning a position of Israeli enemy soldiers opposite Wazzani town, southern Lebanon. þ'In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza, the Lebanese resistance, at 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning, targeted a position of enemy soldiers opposite Wazzani town, leaving causalities', Lebanese Resistance said in a statement. Eelier on Saturday, the Lebanese resistance targeted five Israeli enemy sites on the border with occupied Palestine. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency