LMRA conducts five joint inspection campaigns with various government entities

The Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA) confirmed the continuation of its coordination with various government agencies to address illegal practices in the labour market, noting the implementation of joint inspection campaigns with various gover…

The Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA) confirmed the continuation of its coordination with various government agencies to address illegal practices in the labour market, noting the implementation of joint inspection campaigns with various government entities in the Capital and Southern Governorates.

The inspection campaigns included visiting a number of shops and work sites, to determine the extent of compliance with regulations and laws, especially the LMRA Law and the Residency Law in the Kingdom of Bahrain, where a number of legal violations were recorded.

Four campaigns conducted in the Capital Governate were attended by the Sentence Enforcement Department as well as Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA) along with the General Directorate of Crime Detection and Forensic Evidence and the Social Insurance Organization (SIO), while the fifth campaign conducted in the Southern Governate was attended by the General Directorate of Crime Detection and Forensic Evidence in the Ministry of Interior.

The Labour Market Regulatory Authority renewed its call on all members of society to support the efforts of government agencies to address illegal practices in the labour market and informal employment to protect society as a whole, calling on everyone to report any complaints related to labour market violations and irregular employment by filling out the electronic form designated for reporting on the official website of the Authority www.lmra.gov.bh or calling the Authority's call center 17506055.

Source: Bahrain News Agency