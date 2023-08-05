During her participation in UNSC meeting, Noura Al Kaabi Discusses Enhancing Bilateral Relations with State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan

Her Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State, met His Excellency Yamada Kenji, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, on the sidelines of her participation in the UN Security Council meeting on “Famine and Conflict-Induced Globa…

Her Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State, met His Excellency Yamada Kenji, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, on the sidelines of her participation in the UN Security Council meeting on “Famine and Conflict-Induced Global and Food Insecurity” in New York.

During the meeting, Her Excellency Al Kaabi discussed strategic relations and partnerships between the UAE and Japan, as well as efforts to leverage opportunities and enhance them in different fields. Moreover, HE highlighted the keenness of the UAE’s leadership to reinforce relations and cooperation in all sectors in order to achieve the common interests of the peoples of both nations.

The two sides also covered the UAE’s efforts on global climate action and reinforcing joint cooperation in this field, with the country set to host the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in November at Expo City Dubai.

HE also discussed with HE Kenji Japan's preparations to host Expo 2025 Osaka, and opportunities for future cooperation within the framework of the exhibition, and ways to achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation