Makhlouf, al-Nuaimi discuss cooperation ties between Syria and UAE

Minister of Local Administration and Environment, Hussein Makhlouf discussed Sunday with Chargé d’Affaires of the United Arab Emirates Embassy in Damascus, Counselor Abdul Hakim Ibrahim al-Nuaimi means of boosting relations between the two brotherly countries, Syria and UAE.

Makhlouf stressed the importance of the UAE role played in relief operations after the earthquake hit Syria last February thorough the teams which supported the Syrian teams’ efforts in the affected areas, as well as the air bridge through which relief and humanitarian aid was delivered, and in firefighting field.

For his part, al-Nuaimi affirmed the depth and strength of the fraternal relations binding Syria and UAE, expressing hope that these relations will witness further development and prosperity.

Al-Nuaimi pointed out the importance of Syria’s participation in the climate change conference (Cop28) due to be held in Dubai at the end of this year.

Both sides also discussed the importance of opening UAE aid coordination office in Syria, with the aim of mobilizing and coordinating the efforts of charitable organizations and institutions under one umbrella.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency