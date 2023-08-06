The Cuban communist denounces the unilateral Western economic measures against Syria

Emilio Lozada Garcia, head of the International Relations department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) denounced the illegal unilateral coercive economic measures imposed by the United States and Western countries against S…

Emilio Lozada Garcia, head of the International Relations department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) denounced the illegal unilateral coercive economic measures imposed by the United States and Western countries against Syrian people.

During his meeting with the Syrian ambassador to Cuba, Dr. Ghassan Obaid,Garcia affirmed his country’s support for Syria in international forums, referring in return to Syria’s positions defending Cuba and demanding the lifting of the criminal blockade and US sanctions against it.

He described the return of relations between Syria and the Arab countries as a great victory over global imperialism, and confirms the correctness of the Syrian position, which was able to defeat the plans aimed at dividing Syria, plundering its resources and isolating it from its surroundings, stressing that Syria has become a symbol of resistance and defense of its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them, and stressed the need to continue making efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various political, economic and trade fields between the two countries.

In his turn, Ambassador Obaid indicated that Syria is currently witnessing a stage of reconstruction and recovery from the terrorism it subjected to, and the accompanying sanctions.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency