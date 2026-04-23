Making the Commute Worth It: Lessons from a top 1% Workplace

New data reveals why employees at Framery HQ choose the office over home without attendance mandates

Framery HQ in Tampere, Finland

Framery HQ in Tampere, Finland

TAMPERE, Finland, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Despite having no attendance mandates for office staff, Framery‘s HQ has become so popular that with a total workforce now exceeding 400, employees face an unexpected problem: finding a parking spot.

“We don’t tell people when to come in, but the data shows they’re choosing the office anyway,” says CEO Samu Hällfors.

Leesman, the global leader in independent workplace research, has quantified exactly what makes a commute “worth it.” Through its independent workplace experience assessment, Leesman captures employee sentiments on how effective their work environments are at supporting them, benchmarking these results against the Leesman Index, a global database of over 1.5 million employee responses. The global average workplace experience score (Lmi) is 69.5, while the global benchmark for the homeworking experience (H-Lmi) is 79.5. Framery’s Tampere HQ scored an Lmi of 82.5 which puts it in the global elite of workplaces.

New data reveals why employees at Framery HQ choose the office over home without attendance mandates

As a leader in soundproof pods and smart office solutions, Framery uses its own headquarters as a live laboratory, implementing every new feature in-house before it reaches the market. The results suggest the company has cracked the code on office appeal by mastering the fundamentals.

Leesman’s research across more than 10,000 workplaces confirms that the modern office often fails its primary objective. Peggie Rothe, the firm’s Chief Insights & Research Officer, says:

“The average home, designed for living, supports the average knowledge worker better than the average office, built for working.”

Framery’s ‘Live Lab’ philosophy centers on one simple idea: giving people the right space the moment they need it. The impact of this approach is reflected in the data:

While 66% of office workers globally struggle with noise, 96% of Framery staff are satisfied with access to soundproof pods.

Smart office solutions mean spaces are bookable in seconds — translating to a 99% satisfaction rating for planned meetings and 97% for room booking systems.

89% of employees say the office supports creative thinking; 97% feel comfortable having private conversations.

The office supports video calls effectively for 99% of staff, compared to a global average of 75%.

90% of Framery staff feel the office enables productivity, against a global benchmark of 67%

“We’ve learned that making the office worth the commute is really about removing friction,” says Hällfors.

“When you give people the right tools, the office becomes somewhere they want to be, not somewhere they have to be. Now we just need to sort out the parking.”

ABOUT FRAMERY

Framery enables people to focus on what truly matters and to get things done. With its soundproof smart pods and smart office solution, Framery turns ordinary offices into places people love. This is why Framery is an essential part of a successful workday for millions of workers in over a hundred countries and within many of the world’s leading companies.

ABOUT LEESMAN

Founded in 2010, Leesman is the global independent assessor for workplace experience. Leesman equips organisations with critical insights into their employee workplace experience, to help them create environments which enable employees to thrive.

Through a series of assessment tools, Leesman captures employee sentiments on how effective their work environments are at supporting them. By rating organisations’ ability to support employees at home and in the office, performance can then be benchmarked against the largest database of its kind.

As organisations look to adapt to fast-changing work culture, Leesman’s insights equip businesses to make informed, forward-thinking decisions that mitigate risk, plan for the future, and create happy, productive workforces.

For further information and interview requests please contact: media@framery.com, info@leesmanindex.com



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a55903d-e628-44f2-889b-5aae02e64f46

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c3557752-9c29-4fba-9580-09c3722b33b5

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9695735