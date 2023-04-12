Marcus Rashford to Miss Man Utd. Clash with Sevilla

Marcus Rashford will be unavailable for Thursdays UEFA Europa League quarter-final game against Sevilla because of a muscle injury, his club Manchester United said today.The forward was withdrawn in the 80th minute of Saturdays 2-0 Premier League win o…

Marcus Rashford will be unavailable for Thursdays UEFA Europa League quarter-final game against Sevilla because of a muscle injury, his club Manchester United said today.

The forward was withdrawn in the 80th minute of Saturdays 2-0 Premier League win over Everton at Old Trafford and immediately headed to the dressing room for treatment.

Subsequent assessment of the injury suggested that Marcus will be unavailable for a few games, but is expected to be back for the season run-in.

Source: Qatar News Agency