Massacre – 18 martyrs and 20 injuries in an Israeli raid on a café in Tulkarm camp

Tulkarm - Ma'an - The Ministry of Health announced the martyrdom of 18 citizens as a result of the occupation's shelling of Tulkarm camp on Thursday evening. The Red Crescent reported, "Our crews dealt with 5 martyrs and an injury, who were transferred to the hospital in Tulkarm." Local sources reported that the occupation aircraft bombed a popular café in the Al-Hamam neighborhood in Tulkarm camp with at least one missile while a number of citizens were present, which led to the martyrdom of a group of citizens and the injury of others with varying injuries. Eyewitnesses reported that shortly before the bombing, there was a reception for a prisoner from the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades who was released from Israeli prisons after 20 years, and many militants participated in it. This is the first attack carried out in Tulkarm by a fighter jet since the Second Intifada. Source: Maan News Agency

