Two terrorists arrested in Salah al-Din and Anbar

The Anti-Terrorism Service arrested two terrorists in Salah al-Din and Anbar. The Service stated in a statement: "According to accurate intelligence information from the Anti-Terrorism Service and with continuous follow-up, the Service's heroes carried out two separate operations that resulted in the arrest of two terrorists in the governorates of Salah al-Din and Anbar." He added: "Within the framework of its operations to search and clear the caches and caves belonging to the terrorist ISIS gangs, the service's heroes were able to search, clear and destroy many abandoned caches that are used as shelters and rest stops in some deserted villages, in addition to a group of caves and booby-trapped tunnels that contain a large number of booby-trapped materials prepared for detonation in various areas of Nineveh Governorate." Source: National Iraqi News Agency