Mikdad to visit Tunisia on Monday

Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Dr. Fayssal Mikdad, will pay a working visit to Tunisia tomorrow Monday with the aim of boosting bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, Syria and Tunisia.

The Tunisian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday that Mikdad’s visit comes upon an invitation from Tunisian Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar.

On the 12th of the current month, Syria and Tunisia announced in a joint statement that in response to Tunisian President Kais Saied’s initiative to appoint an ambassador for his country in Damascus, Syria decided to reopen its embassy in Tunisia and appoint an ambassador for it.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency