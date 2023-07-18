Syria, Bahrain to boost industry cooperation

Minister of Industry, Abdelkader Jokhadar, discussed with Waheed Mubarak Sayyar, Bahrain’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Syria prospects of commercial and industrial bilateral cooperationMinister Jokhadar focused on the importance of…

Minister of Industry, Abdelkader Jokhadar, discussed with Waheed Mubarak Sayyar, Bahrain’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Syria prospects of commercial and industrial bilateral cooperation

Minister Jokhadar focused on the importance of promoting the economic cooperation and expanding its horizons through exchanging expertise as well as encouraging the joint investments programs for the interest of the two peoples.

Ambassador Sayyar called for the Syrian participation in the specialized exhibitions being held in Bahrain in, addition to activating the role of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry along with entrepreneurs in the two brotherly countries.

It was agreed during the meeting to reactivate the Memorandum of Understanding been signed between the Ministry and Bahrain in the domain of specifications and standards as well as setting a Program of Action involving wider industry between the two sides.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency