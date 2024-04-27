Minister of State at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Participates in Ministerial Coordination Meeting

HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi participated in Riyadh today in a ministerial coordination meeting, which brought together the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and the State of Palestine. The meeting discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories and ways to strengthen regional and international efforts for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid without obstacles into the Strip. Source: Qatar News Agency