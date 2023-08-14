MKF, EUB sign partnership agreement

AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation (MKF) has partnered with Euro University of Bahrain (EUB) to offer Bachelor’s degree scholarships as part of the Rayaat Scholarship Programme for the academic year 2023-2024.The scholarships are sponsored in the name of…

AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation (MKF) has partnered with Euro University of Bahrain (EUB) to offer Bachelor's degree scholarships as part of the Rayaat Scholarship Programme for the academic year 2023-2024.

The scholarships are sponsored in the name of the university founders, Shaikh Hamad bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, the Late Dr. Ahmed Al Janahi, and the EUB.

Her Highness Shaikha Zain bint Khalid Al Khalifa, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of MBK, expressed her gratitude on behalf of all members of the foundation to Shaikh Hamad bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of EUB, for his support through the three scholarships.

"We look forward to establishing further partnership opportunities with various organisations as part of our vision to provide scholarships that meet the demands of the labour market both within and outside of Bahrain," he added.

Shaikh Hamad bin Ebrahim expressed pride in supporting an initiative aimed at preparing the next generation to take on leadership roles both academically and professionally.

"This initiative will enable the next generation to enter the labour market as we provide them with a quality education, coupled with distinguished career standards and licensed academic programmes, reflecting the national economy and the prosperity of Bahrain."

MKF has selected the students based on their academic performance, achievements, and volunteerism. The EUB offers several academic programmes across different disciplines from the University of London United Kingdom, known to be one of the world’s leading universities, internationally recognised for its high academic standards.

Source: Bahrain News Agency