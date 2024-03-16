More than 80 martyrs in the ongoing occupation massacres in Gaza strip

Occupied Jerusalem, More than 80 civilians were martyred and dozens injured, at dawn on Saturday in several massacres perpetrated by Israeli occupation in multiple areas of Gaza Strip. The Israeli occupation army bombed a (seven-storey) residential building housing displaced persons near al-Shifa Hospital, and multiple homes in al-Nuseirat camp in central strip, resulting more than 80 civilians were martyred and dozens injured, with the majority being children and women, Palestinian media reported. Yesterday, Israeli occupation committed 13 massacres in Gaza leaving 149 martyrs and 300 injuries, bringing the toll of the ongoing aggression on the Strip since the 7th of last October, according to the latest statistics of the Palestinian Health Ministry, to 31,490 martyrs and 73,439 wounded, while a large number of victims are still under rubble and on the roads due to the occupation preventing the access of ambulance staff and civil defense to them. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency