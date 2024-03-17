More than 90 Palestinians killed in Gaza in last 24 hours

Occupied Jerusalem, Palestinian Health Ministry said that the Israeli occupation perpetrated over the past 24 hours, nine massacres in the strip leaving 92 martyrs and 130 wounded. Number of victims of the ongoing occupation aggression for the 163rd day on Gaza, has risen to 31,645 martyrs and 73,676 wounded, the Ministry said in a statement Sunday. The statement added that a number of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads due to preventing the occupation the arrival of ambulance and Civil Defense staff to them. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency