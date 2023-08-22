Morocco’s Royal Navy provides assistance to 190 potential irregular migrants

Units of the Moroccan Royal Navy and elements in charge of coastal surveillance intercepted makeshift boats with a total of 190 potential irregular migrants on board, in the country’s southern territorial waters between Tan Tan and Dakhla.They include…

They included 11 women, all Sub-Saharans, Maghreb Arabe Presse (MAP) quoted a military source as saying.

The rescued people were transported safe and sound to the nearest national ports, after having received the necessary care, before being handed over to the Royal Gendarmerie for the usual administrative procedures, the same source added.

Source: Bahrain News Agency