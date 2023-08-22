HRH Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa congratulated by HH Shaikha Thajba bint Salman

Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, the Wife of His Majesty the King and President of the Supreme Council for Women (SCW), was congratulated by Her Highness Shaikha Thajba bint Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, on the 22nd annivers…

Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, the Wife of His Majesty the King and President of the Supreme Council for Women (SCW), was congratulated by Her Highness Shaikha Thajba bint Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, on the 22nd anniversary of the SCW’s establishment.

HH Shaikha Thajba praised the role of HRH Princess Sabeeka in leading the SCW's efforts aimed at promoting women’s advancement across all fields, within the framework of the comprehensive development process led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the follow-up of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

Source: Bahrain News Agency