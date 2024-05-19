MP attributes the failure of the session to elect the Speaker of Parliament to the conspiracy plans of the coaches who prevented the completion of yesterday’s round

The Secretary-General of Ajial gathering, Muhammad Saadoun Al-Sayhoud attributed the failure of the session to elect the Speaker of Parliament to the conspiracy plans of the coaches who prevented the completion of yesterday's round. Al-Sayhoud said in a press statement today that: The defect was not in the players who were at a high degree of fitness, but rather the defect in the coaches' plans, some of whom were not devoid of conspiracy, prevented the completion of yesterday's match. Source: National Iraqi News Agency