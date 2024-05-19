Abdulla Al Qubaisi Wins Title of Second Round of Qatar Superstock

Doha: May 18 - Abdulla Al Qubaisi won the second round of the sixth edition of the Qatar Superstock. Held at the Lusail International Circuit, the two-day event saw the participation of 31 riders. Al Qubaisi was crowned the champion after winning both races. In the first race, he finished first with a time of 25 minutes 16.809 seconds, 5.205 seconds ahead of his closest competitor Marshel Al Naimi, who finished second with a time of 25 minutes 22.014 seconds, while Saeed Al Sulaiti came in third place after a time of 25 minutes 35.462 seconds, 18.653 seconds behind the lead. In the second race, Al Qubaisi also took first place after recording a time of 25 minutes 05.805 seconds and 15.376 seconds behind the lead. On Friday, drivers and riders had the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the track layout and get a feel for its pace during the free practice sessions, which were also timed for qualification in the QSTK 600 category. In Free Practice 1 (timed for qualification), Abdulla Al Qubaisi was th e fastest, concluding the session at 2 minutes 6.141 seconds, followed closely by Marshel Al Naimi at 2 minutes 6.222 seconds, and Saeed Al Sulaiti, securing a time of 2 minutes 8.875 seconds. In Free Practice 2 (timed for qualification), Abdulla Al Qubaisi clocked the fastest time again at 2 minutes 5.170 seconds, closely followed by Marshel Al Naimi at 2 minutes 5.258 seconds, and Saeed Al Sulaiti at 2 minutes 6.564 seconds. In Superpole 1 of QSTK 600, Jassim Al Thani led the grid clocking 2 minutes 11.556 seconds, followed by Ali Boushehri at 2 minutes 13.594 seconds and Alexander Qabazard at 2 minutes 13.754 seconds. However, in Superpole 2, Marshel Al Naimi clocked the best time at 2 minutes 4.110 seconds, followed closely by Abdulla Al Qubaisi at 2 minutes 4.340 seconds and Saeed Al Sulaiti at 2 minutes 5.759 seconds. Qatar SuperSport 300 (QSSP), a racing category for riders from Qatar Motorsports Academy to put their racing skills to test. In free practice 1 of QSSP, Rakshith Dave concluded the sessi on at 2 minutes 23.695 seconds, followed by Johann Zharfan Zahren, clocking 2 minutes 25.487 seconds, and Edoardo Pia concluding at 2 minutes 26.185 seconds. In Free Practice 2, the results slightly changed, with Rakshith Dave retaining the best clocked time at 2 minutes 22.800 seconds, which improved compared to Free Practice 1. Edoardo Pia concluded at 2 minutes 24.249 seconds, followed by Aaron Robison at 2 minutes 25.519 seconds. In the qualifying practice session, Rakshith Dave retained the best time, clocking 2 minutes 22.416 seconds, followed by Marton Bellelli and Edoardo Pia, concluding the session at 2 minutes 23.515 seconds and 2 minutes 24.209 seconds, respectively. In Race 1 of the QSSP, the riders from the Qatar Motorsport Academy showcased their skills in an intense battle for the podium. Rakshith Dave maintained his dominance on the grid and secured 1st place with 18 minutes 49.513 seconds. Marton Bellelli followed closely in 2nd place, clocking 18 minutes 54.238 seconds, and Edoardo Pia secu red 3rd place, concluding the race at 18 minutes 54.346 seconds. Source: Qatar News Agency