Mrs. Asma al-Assad visits Advanced Diagnosis and Radiation Therapy Center at Mezzeh

The First Lady, Mrs. Asma al-Assad visited Monday the Advanced Diagnosis and Radiation Therapy Center at Al-Bayrouni’s Mazzeh Branch.

“When we have a clear vision, a systematic plan, persistence and determination to overcome all obstacles and challenges, nothing will be impossible,” Mrs. Asma al-Assad said.

The center is undergoing a shift quality at the therapeutic, psychological and administrative level, the most important of which is the introduction of the advanced equipment of linear accelerator (LINAC), which are the are one of the most important radiotherapy devices for cancer in the world due to the accuracy of treatment and the short duration.

Mrs. Asma al-Assad was accompanied by Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr. Bassam Ibrahim, Health Minister Hassan al-Ghabbash, Head of the National Committee for Cancer Control Dr. Arwa al-Azma, and Director General of the General Authority Of Al-Bayrouni University Hospital, Dr. Muhammad Qadri.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency