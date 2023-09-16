Nasser AI Centre to participate in second Arab International Cybersecurity Summit

The Nasser Artificial Intelligence Research and Development Centre (NAIRDC), the research and development arm of the Nasser Vocational Training Centre (NVTC), will participate in the second edition of the Arab International Cybersecurity Summit (AICS), which will be hosted by the kingdom, under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, at Exhibition World Bahrain on December 5-6.

This year’s edition provides an ideal platform for cybersecurity professionals, policymakers, researchers and industry leaders to exchange knowledge and insights about the constantly evolving cyber ecosystem, by enabling global cooperation in this field. It aims to enhance collective resilience against cyber threats and create a safer digital environment for individuals, companies and governments all over the world.

On the occasion, Dr. Abdulla bin Nasser Al-Noaimi, NAIRDC Executive Director, said that cybersecurity is one of NAIRDC’s most important priorities.

He stressed the importance of strengthening the foundations of development and technological progress with a digital security system enhanced by artificial intelligence techniques through the development of cyberthreat detection systems that can detect unusual and suspicious activities faster and more accurately, as well as discover and predict threat patterns, and integrate the two fields to ensure digital safety and sustainability, on the one hand, and enable organisations to develop security strategies that allow them to combat future threats more effectively, on the other.

"We are proud to be one of the official partners of this important forum that brings together the leaders of the technology system in the region and provides the opportunity to invest in cybersecurity and the development of digital systems and infrastructure,” he said.

The Nasser Artificial Intelligence Research and Development Centre is one of the leading research and development institutions in the kingdom, which seeks to spread the culture of technological innovation by designing and adopting advanced artificial intelligence solutions, thus enhancing the digital transformation processes of institutions, and making Bahrain the leading innovation centre in the region.

Source: Bahrain News Agency