Occupation Aircraft Launch Airstrikes on Various Towns Southern Lebanon

_:Beirut, The Israeli entity intensified its bombing of villages and towns in southern Lebanon, and Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes on the outskirts of the towns of Halta, Kfarhamam, and Kfar Shuba. The Israeli entity also launched an airstrike with missiles targeting the town of Al Adisa and another airstrike on the town of Kfarkela. Israeli reconnaissance planes flew at a very low altitude over Naqoura, the sea, and the airspace of the western sector, and carried out mock raids. The Israeli entity continues its escalation against the towns and villages of southern Lebanon, in conjunction with its brutal and continuous aggression against the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, which resulted in deaths and injuries among civilians and forced hundreds of families to flee their homes. Source: Qatar News Agency