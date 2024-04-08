QRCS, QC Provide Modern Catheterization Device to Support Heart Patients in Yemen

Doha: The Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS), in partnership with Qatar Charity (QC), launched work on the "Azurion 3 F15" cardiac catheterization device, in preparation for the opening of the cardiac catheterization department at the Cardiovascular Center in Taiz, Yemen. This device is one of the most advanced and modern devices used in the accurate diagnosis and safe treatment of cardiovascular diseases. It is characterized by a high-definition, three-dimensional imaging system, which supports integration with artificial intelligence techniques to improve image analysis and speed up the diagnosis process. It also enhances the quality of health care at the center and provides advanced and comprehensive medical services to patients. This initiative aims to improve the quality of medical services provided to cardiovascular patients in Yemen and is considered a qualitative shift that would provide more accurate diagnosis and more efficient and quality care, at a total cost estimated at USD 1,141,289, equivale nt to QR 4,160,000, funded by charitable people in the State of Qatar. Marking the occasion, HE Minister of Public Health and Population of Yemen Dr. Qasim Bahibah said that the Cardiovascular Center in Taiz is specific and exemplary and has achieved many accomplishments in a short period of time and is the only one that performs heart surgeries. He voiced his hope that it would be replicated in other governorates. In this regard, he appreciated the efforts of the center's staff and partners from regional organizations. For his part, Director General of Cardiovascular Center in Taiz Abudar Alganadi expressed his happiness with the project and the support provided to it. In this context, he said that today, the Heart Center, Taiz, and all of Yemen owe their thanks to the State of Qatar, represented by the QRCS and QC, as implementing agencies for the Center's support project, and both of them involved in the work goodness and alleviating the suffering and burdens of heart patients who need great support. Di rector of Programs at QC Abdullah Al Nuaim said that the launch of the aforementioned device would alleviate the suffering of a large segment of Yemeni heart patients, voicing his hope that this project would be the seed for future projects specialized in open-heart surgeries and kidney transplantation. The support for this project is not only limited to providing the center with a cardiac catheterization device, but also includes providing medicines and medical supplies, in addition to performing 404 free surgical operations and therapeutic catheterizations for patients in need, with a focus on the weak, displaced, low-income groups, and people with special needs. Source: Qatar News Agency