Occupation Army Radio: A decision to close and prevent the work of Al Jazeera in the West Bank

Bethlehem - Ma'an - Israeli Army Radio said that the Minister of the Occupation Army, Yoav Galant, instructed Chief of Staff Herzi Halevy to prevent Al Jazeera from broadcasting in the West Bank, and that the order is being implemented. On May 5, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said - via the X platform - that his government had unanimously decided to close the offices of Al Jazeera, which he described as a 'channel of incitement.' After the Knesset approved the law, Netanyahu said that Al Jazeera would no longer broadcast from Israel, and the time had come to expel it, accusing it of harming Israel's security, and of having actually participated in the October 7 attack 'and incited against our soldiers.' Source: Maan News Agency