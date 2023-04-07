Occupation Forces Arrest 15 Palestinians, Including 3 Children, in Occupied Jerusalem

The Israeli occupation forces arrested 15 Palestinians, including three children, on Friday at the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque.The occupation forces arrested six young men from the Chain Gate, three children from the Lions Gate, and six others from the Ol…

The Israeli occupation forces arrested 15 Palestinians, including three children, on Friday at the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The occupation forces arrested six young men from the Chain Gate, three children from the Lions Gate, and six others from the Old City, as they left Al-Aqsa Mosque after performing the prayers, Palestine's WAFA reported.

Also, the Israeli occupation forces stormed the village of Wadi Al Bathan, northeast of Nablus, in the West Bank.

According to security sources, the occupation forces stormed the village and seized surveillance camera recordings from some of its shops.

At dawn today, the Israeli occupation police attacked dozens of worshipers who tried to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque to perform the Fajr prayer. The occupation police also prevented young men under the age of 40 from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque and beat them.

Source: Qatar News Agency