The Israeli occupation forces carried out a campaign of arrests in several areas in the West Bank.

Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that the occupation troops stormed the village of Al-Mughayir, northeast of Ramallah, and arrested the released prisoner Omar Abu Alia from his house.

The young Palestinian Muhammad Hammad was arrested while driving his car.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency