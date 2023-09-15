On the International Day of Democracy… Al-Hakim: Elections are more about citizens than politicians

Head of the Al-Hikma Movement, Ammar Al-Hakim, renewed the importance of participating in the upcoming provincial council elections, indicating: “The elections are more about citizens than politicians.

Al-Hakim spoke, on the occasion of International Democracy Day, about the leadership of the democratic experience in Iraq and the progress it has achieved for itself after long decades of dictatorship and exclusivity, stressing: “It needs everyone to feel the importance of strengthening and preserving it and agreeing that it is a principle from which all political activities start and to which they return.

The head of Al-Hikma Movement called on the Iraqi people to value their democracy and be proud of it as it deserves, by participating in political entitlements, including elections.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency