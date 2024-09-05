Our national team snatches a valuable point from South Korea

Seoul - Ma'an - Our national football team forced a draw on the host, the strong South Korean team, this evening, Thursday, in the start of its journey in the World Cup qualifiers. The Al-Fedai stars gave a more than wonderful performance throughout the two halves of the match, and they deserved a valuable point from the Korean Samson in his home and in front of more than 70 thousand spectators. Our national team shared the lead of Group Three with Korea, awaiting the rest of the group matches, which include Jordan, Iraq, Bahrain and Kuwait. Our national team will meet the Jordanian national team in a few days in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur. All of our national team players, without exception, were wonderful and gave a performance worthy of the reputation of Palestinian football. They proved that they can work a miracle despite the suffering and the Israeli war machine that destroyed everything, deprived athletes of their most basic rights, killed hundreds of them, and destroyed football stadiums amidst the silence and conspiracy of the international community and the FIFA system that punishes any team for trivial reasons. But when it comes to Israel, all the laws that this system boasts about are cancelled. The heroes of the Fedayeen, who play professionally in various countries around the world, relying on some local players who do not play in the league due to the crimes and terrorism of the occupying state for more than 11 months, entered the match with full force and scored a goal that was disallowed by the referee due to offside. The performance was close between the two teams, with no advantage for one team over the other, amidst the brilliance of our distinguished goalkeeper Rami Hamada, who shone greatly in front of the Korean stars, led by the star Kim Sun and his companions. The wonderful Ataa Jaber also shone prominently, as he was the best during the match, and the first half ended in a goalless draw. The team continued its strong performance during the second half, in light of the bri lliance of the distinguished star Adi Dabbagh, who posed a great threat to the Korean team, and the brilliance of Tamer Siam, Wissam Abu Ali, and Musab Al-Batat. Son almost scored the winning goal for Korea in the 89th minute, but the post denied him. In the dying moments, the star of the Egyptian national team and Al-Ahly, Wissam Abu Ali, missed out on victory over our national team after a magical pass from Al-Dabbagh, which put him one-on-one with the Korean goalkeeper, but he was quick and shot it into the goalkeeper's body, so the match ended in a fair and deserved draw for the stars of Al-Fedai. Source: Maan News Agency