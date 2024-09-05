Palestinians martyred by Israeli forces in Tubas, West Bank

Occupied Jerusalem, Seven Palestinians were martyred on Thursday by Israeli occupation fire in Tubas city in the West Bank, including five young men, in an airstrike carried out by an Israeli occupation drone. Wafa News Agency reported that an occupation drone bombed a car carrying 6 young men, which led to their martyrdom, in addition to the martyrdom of a boy during the occupation forces storming of Far'a camp, south of Tubas, the occupation forces shot him, prevented ambulance crews from reaching him, and dragged him out of the camp using a military bulldozer. The Israeli occupation forces have begun a large-scale aggression on the West Bank since August, resulting in the martyrs of 40 Palestinians, bringing the number of martyrs in the Bank since October 7 to 700. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency