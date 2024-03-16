Palestinian detainee dies due to ‘medical negligence’ in Israeli prisons

Occupied Jerusalem, A Palestinian prisoner was martyred Saturday in Israeli occupation prisons as a result of the ongoing policy of deliberate medical neglect against detainees. Palestinian detainee Juma Abu Ghanima, 26, has died in the Israeli prison of Negev due to the deterioration of his health situation and his suffering from diseases as a result of medical negligence, the Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs Commission and Palestinian Prisoner's Society (PPS) said in a statement quoted by Wafa Agency. Number of prisoners and detainees who have died in Israeli prisons since October 7 to rose 13 martyrs due to torture and medical negligence. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency