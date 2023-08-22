Palestinian Foreign Ministry Calls for Urgent International, American Intervention to Stop Israeli Violations

Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates called for an urgent American and international intervention to force the Israeli entity’s government to stop its violations and sit at the negotiating table in accordance with international peac…

Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates called for an urgent American and international intervention to force the Israeli entity's government to stop its violations and sit at the negotiating table in accordance with international peace terms of reference, including the Arab Peace Initiative, as the only way to restore security and stability in the region.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ministry condemned the crimes constantly committed by the occupation forces, settler militias, and Israeli armed terrorist organizations against the Palestinians, their land, homes, properties and sanctities.

The ministry also condemned their attacks, the latest of which was the brutal raid committed Tuesday at dawn by the occupation forces into Zababdeh town, south of Jenin, killing a young Palestinian man, in addition to the crimes of demolishing Palestinian homes and facilities and distributing more demolition notices under flimsy pretexts and accusations, pointing out what had recently taken place in Jericho and northwest Occupied Jerusalem.

The ministry considered the Israeli violations and crimes a link in the series of the occupation's open war against the Palestinian presence in all areas classified as 'C', including the occupied East Jerusalem, and are part of an expansionist colonial plan that is racing against time in completing the annexation of the occupied West Bank - undermining any opportunity to embody the State of Palestine on the ground, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the two-state solution and the resolutions of international legitimacy.

The statement emphasized that the protection provided by a number of major countries to ensure the continued impunity of the Israeli entity, and the barely seen level of international reactions towards the crimes of the occupation and settlers and their violation of international law, in addition to the absence of the international will to implement the relevant United Nations resolutions encourages the occupying power to persist in committing more crimes and sabotaging any opportunity to resolve the conflict through negotiation.

Source: Qatar News Agency