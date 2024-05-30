Palestinian Killed by Occupation Bullets in Al Bireh, Injuries Reported in Jenin and Tulkarm

A Palestinian was killed, and a number of others were injured, on Thursday, during confrontations with the Israeli occupation forces in the occupied West Bank. A Palestinian was killed and four others were injured during the occupation forces storming of Al Bireh city. A young man died as a result of being shot in the chest by live bullets, during the confrontations that broke out after the occupation forces stormed Al Bireh city, local sources reported. In turn, the Ministry of Health said that five citizens were injured by bullets from the occupation forces during their storming Al Bireh city. Four of them were transferred to the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah. One of them was in critical condition, as he was hit by live bullets in the head, and the other one sustained moderate to serious wounds as a result of being shot in the abdomen, noting that the other two wounded sustained minor injuries. Six young men were injured by bullets by the occupation army, following the storming of the Jenin cit y and its camp. Medical sources reported that six young men were injured by live occupation bullets, and the wounds of some of them were described as "moderate." Local sources reported that large forces from the occupation army stormed the city and its camp from several directions, noting that six young men were injured by occupation bullets and were subsequently transferred to a hospital in the city. It pointed out that the occupation reconnaissance aircraft flew intensely and at low altitude coinciding with the storming. Meanwhile, the occupation forces stormed the town of Kafr Al Labad and the suburb of Dhanaba, east of Tulkarm. The Palestinian News Agency (Wafa) reported that a number of occupation vehicles stormed the town of Kafr Al Labad, coming from the Enab military checkpoint east of the governorate, and passing through the main street of the neighboring town of Anabta, the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported. Occupation patrols roamed the streets of the town of Kafr Al Labad, specifically Al Khalayel Road, and the vicinity of the garages, the girls school, and Al Hara Al Tahta, where violent confrontations broke out between young men and the occupation soldiers amid heavy gunfire, without causing any casualties. The cities, towns and camps of the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem witness daily raids and incursions by the occupation forces and settlers, accompanied by confrontations, arrests and shooting, and their frequency has increased in conjunction with the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip since last October. Source: Qatar News Agency