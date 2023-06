Temperatures continue to gradually drop as the country is affected by a weak extension of an air pressure that extends in the upper layers of the atmosphere.Meteorology Department said Saturday that the weather will be partly cloudy in general, with a…

Temperatures continue to gradually drop as the country is affected by a weak extension of an air pressure that extends in the upper layers of the atmosphere.

Meteorology Department said Saturday that the weather will be partly cloudy in general, with an opportunity of light showers of rain over separate areas.

Temperatures in some Syrian provinces are in Damascus 18/33, Daraa 32/17, Homs 32/18, Lattakia 26/22, Aleppo 36/20 and Deir Ezzor 37/24.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency