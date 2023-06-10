Syria participates in Arab Sports Games in Algeria

Syria’s national sport teams will participate in the 15th Arab Sports Games, set to be hosted by Algeria from 5th-15th July, and include 14 sports under the supervision of the Federation of Arab National Olympic Committees.Seven Algerian cities will h…

Syria’s national sport teams will participate in the 15th Arab Sports Games, set to be hosted by Algeria from 5th-15th July, and include 14 sports under the supervision of the Federation of Arab National Olympic Committees.

Seven Algerian cities will host the activities of the competitions, with the aim of consolidating the Arab youth unity, enhancing friendship among the Arab peoples and devoting the principles of the Arab Olympic movement.

The Syrian sport team will comprise 105 athletes, according to Head of the Syrian Olympic Committee Firas Mualla.

Syria’s sport teams’ participation in this Arab event has a special importance, particularly following a long hiatus for about 15 years, Mualla said, pointing out that the General Sport League sought to hold external camps in several states, including Russia, Iran, Uzbekistan, Jordan, Iraq and other states.

Syria participates in 14 games including U-23 football, athletics, table tennis, boxing, wrestling, karate, judo, weightlifting, cycling, swimming, gymnastics, badminton, chess and special sports.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency