Premier Arnous: Syria is ready to host various sport tournaments

Prime Minister Hussein Arnous met Sunday Vice President of the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB), Adel Fahim and discussed the importance of sport in the culture of peoples and the growing importance it has in public opinion around the world.

Both sides discussed the role of sport in the development of joint Arab action and in the life of nations in general by bringing people closer together and strengthening relations between different countries.

Arnous referred to the support given by the Syrian state to sports activities and welcomed holding of sports tournaments in Syria, which has a sports infrastructure.

For his part, Fahim offered an explanation about the “Master of the Universe” International Bodybuilding Championship, which is being held at Sahara Complex near Damascus, with the participation of 200 players from 6 countries.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency