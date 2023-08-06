Sabbagh meets president of the Arab and African Bodybuilding Federation

Speaker of the People’s Assembly, Hammouda Sabbagh, met Sunday Vice President of the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB), Adel Fahim and the accompanying delegation.Sabbagh noted that the Syria’s sports have received the suppor…

Speaker of the People’s Assembly, Hammouda Sabbagh, met Sunday Vice President of the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB), Adel Fahim and the accompanying delegation.

Sabbagh noted that the Syria’s sports have received the support provided to athletes and the active national participation in different athletics games locally, regionally and globally.

He added that the need is to increase interest in these games and to strengthen the infrastructure and services necessary to hold all kinds of championships for various games to contribute to restoring the brilliance of the Syrian sport.

For his part, Fahim, pointed out that Syria in the Arab and international championships achieved distinguished results, especially in athletics, swimming and individual games, wishing more brilliance for the Syrian sport and the return of its teams to the top again, in addition to the return of Syria to host sports championships.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency