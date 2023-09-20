President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev writes: Religious leaders can help achieve world peace

It is no secret that the world is witnessing the escalation of international tensions and the erosion of the global order that has existed since the establishment of the United Nations. Divisional blocs, not seen since the Cold War, are rapidly returning, and as a result, our planet faces serious threats, including a new global arms race, the threatened use of nuclear weapons, and the proliferation of wars in all their forms, including hot, hybrid, cyber, and commercial wars.

In this atmosphere of increasing geopolitical tension and turmoil, it is crucial that we work to develop new methods to enhance dialogue and trust among civilizations.

There is no doubt that diplomacy is an essential element in facilitating cooperation. Kazakhstan has always supported the resolution of conflicts exclusively at the negotiating table on the basis of the UN Charter. Our country has constantly promoted principles aimed at achieving lasting peace, security and sustainable progress throughout the world. Despite our best efforts, conflicts remain ubiquitous in many regions of the world.

In order to build a new system of international security, the world needs a new global movement for peace. I believe that the role of religious leaders will be indispensable here. Nearly 85% of the world's population belongs to a religion, making it an important factor in our lives. Therefore, religious leaders have a great influence on world affairs. Moreover, the sacred value of human life, mutual support, and the rejection of destructive rivalry and hostility are a set of principles common to all religions. As a result, I am convinced that these principles can form the basis of a new world order.

How can religious leaders help push for world peace?

How can this be applied practically?

First, religious leaders can contribute to healing the wounds of hatred after a long struggle. Syria is an example of this. Kazakhstan welcomes the fact that hostilities have almost ended in that country. We are pleased to have contributed to this through the Astana Process peace talks, which since 2017 have facilitated negotiations between representatives of the Syrian government and the opposition, as well as Turkey, Iran and Russia.

However, while the hot phase of the conflict has ended, divisions within the country remain. Spiritual leaders can play an important role in healing Syrian society through the power of religion.

Second, human nature is contradictory. There will always be provocations and hatred. The recent actions of burning copies of the Holy Qur’an in a number of Northern European countries are negative trends that undermine the culture of tolerance, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence. In this regard, targeted communication between religious leaders to prevent such situations and trends is crucial.

Third, new technologies are radically changing all areas of human life. These changes are mostly for the better, including improved health care, unlimited online information, and ease of communication and travel. At the same time, we observe how societies are fragmented and polarized under the influence of digital technology.

In the new digital reality, it is also necessary to develop spiritual values and ethical guidelines. Religion has a major role to play here as well, as all religions are based on humanistic ideals, the recognition of the supreme value of human life, and the aspiration for peace and creativity.

These basic principles should be embodied not only in the spiritual sphere, but also in the social and economic development of countries and international politics.

Without relying on human ideals and ethics, the rapid scientific and technological revolution could lead humanity astray. We are already seeing such discussions with the emergence of artificial general intelligence.

Ultimately, the moral authority and word of spiritual leaders is crucial today. That is why I am proud that for twenty years Kazakhstan has been hosting the Triennial Conference of Religious Leaders. Established in 2003 as a direct response to the rise in interfaith discord and extremism following the September 11 terrorist attack in the United States, the Congress has promoted interfaith dialogue by bringing together religious leaders.

It has allowed for a meaningful dialogue on ways to unite efforts to promote better understanding between representatives of different cultures and religious communities.

Before becoming President of Kazakhstan in 2019, I had the honor of serving as Head of the Conference Secretariat. She noted how the conference promoted tolerance and mutual respect instead of hatred and extremism.

Last year, our country held the Seventh Conference of Religious Leaders. The conference was attended by delegations from 50 countries, including representatives of Islam, Christianity, Judaism, Shintoism, Buddhism, Zoroastrianism, Hinduism and other religions. I was honored to receive Pope Francis, the second visit of the head of the Catholic Church to Kazakhstan after the visit of Pope John Paul II in 2001.

Over the past two decades, the Conference has become a platform for dialogue among civilizations at the global level. I believe that he made a significant contribution to Kazakhstan's success in establishing a stable and harmonious society with a population of more than 100 ethnic groups and 18 denominations living in peace in our country today.

Through its commitment to religious tolerance and human rights, Kazakhstan sets an example to the world, highlighting the importance of interfaith dialogue in creating a more peaceful and harmonious global community.

While the world is still immersed in a state of political uncertainty, building a bridge of rapprochement between cultures and civilizations is needed more than ever. I am determined to ensure that Kazakhstan facilitates global dialogue between religions and nations, including through the work of the Conference of Religious Leaders, thus contributing to mutual understanding and respect in societies.

Source: International Islamic News Agency