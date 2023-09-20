UAE Ambassador to Peru Attends Presidential Reception on National Day

His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Peru, attended a reception hosted by Her Excellency Dina Boluarte, President of Peru, at the Presidential Palace on the occasion of Peru's Independence Day.

During the event, His Excellency Al Shamsi conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, as well as their congratulations to Her Excellency President Boluarte on the occasion of Independence Day and their wishes for further development and prosperity for the government and people of Peru.

For her part, Her Excellency President Boluarte conveyed her greetings to UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and her wishes for further development and prosperity for the people and government of the UAE.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation