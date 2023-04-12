Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Meets Oman’s Minister of Foreign Affairs

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Wednesday with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi at Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah Pa…

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Wednesday with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi at Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah Palace, on the occasion of his visit to the country.

During the meeting, they discussed the fraternal relations between Qatar and Oman, in addition to a number of regional and international developments of common interest to the two fraternal countries.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs held an Iftar banquet in honor of HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman and the accompanying delegation.

Source: Qatar News Agency