Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sends Written Message to Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Mali

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani sent a written message to HE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Mali Abdoulaye Diop pertaining to bilateral relations and avenues to support and enhance them.

The message was delivered by HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Mali Ahmed bin Abdulrahman Al Sunaidi during his meeting with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Mali.

Source: Qatar News Agency