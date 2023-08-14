Union of Journalists: Syrian journalists are committed to principles of their noble profession

The Union of Journalists in Syria affirmed that the Syrian journalists adhere more closely to the principles of their noble profession and their patriotic, national and human journalistic message, so that the word of truth remains spotless and pure fr…

The Union of Journalists in Syria affirmed that the Syrian journalists adhere more closely to the principles of their noble profession and their patriotic, national and human journalistic message, so that the word of truth remains spotless and pure from all impurity, distortion and misleading.

On the 15th anniversary of the Syrian Press Day, the Union indicated in a statement, that the Syrian press continues to play its role with all professionalism, patriotism, and responsibility in serving the supreme interest of the homeland and defending its unity, sovereignty and independence regardless of the sacrifices, determined to keep their pens,no matter how bloodthirsty terrorism and the countries supporting it continue to target journalists who carry out their patriotic duty to expose lies and media misinformation and confront everything that threatens the security of the homeland.

The Union condemn the terrorist crime that caused the martyrdom of Sama TV correspondent Firas Al-ahmad a few days ago, as the terrorist group targeted his car with an explosive device in Daraa countryside, calling for holding the journalists’ killers accountable.

It added that Muhammad Al-Saghir, the correspondent of the Syrian Al-Lkhbariya channel has detained for more than four years in the prisons of the separatist (Qasad) militia associated with US occupation, amid the deterioration of his health condition and his deprivation of medical care and treatment.

The Union of Journalists called on Arab, regional and international press federations, syndicates and press associations to work for his immediate release, and to condemn the targeting of journalists in Syria with assassination, kidnapping, terrorist crimes, systematic threats and unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States of America and the European Union with their negative repercussions on the work of journalists and their institutions.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency