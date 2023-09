HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE Premier of the Cabinet of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Kim Tok-hun on the anniversary of the Found…

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE Premier of the Cabinet of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Tok-hun on the anniversary of the Founding of the Republic.

Source: Qatar News Agency