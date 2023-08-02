Prospects of Bahrain-Egypt media cooperation discussed

Head of the Egyptian National Media Authority Hussein Zain met Bahrain’s Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt and Permanent Representative to the Arab League Fawzia bint Abdulla Zainal.The two sides discussed joint media ties and efforts to activa…

Head of the Egyptian National Media Authority Hussein Zain met Bahrain’s Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt and Permanent Representative to the Arab League Fawzia bint Abdulla Zainal.

The two sides discussed joint media ties and efforts to activate the memoranda of cooperation to further promote common interests and goals.

They stressed continued coordination between competent media authorities in both countries to exchange programmes, and coordinate media coverage of major events.

They also discussed ways of stepping up training courses and exchanging media expertise, in addition to producing joint programmes that document long-standing civilisations in both countries.

Source: Bahrain News Agency