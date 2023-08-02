Bred by Mohammad Al-Najafi, Al Ghadeer was the leading French three-year-old colt (PA) in 2022 and landed both the Gr.1 (PA) Al Rayyan Cup at Deauville and the Gr.1 (PA) Qatar Arabian Trophy des Poulains at Saint-Cloud.

The Al Shaqab Racing-owned four-year-old is out of Gharraa (Matador 12), a Gr.2 (PA) winner. Al Ghadeer is a brother of Ghurat Al Zaman (Hilal Al Zaman), who was also a winner of the Gr.3 (PA) Prix Damas. The second dam, Wadha Al Thania (Asad Saif), has produced multiple winners, notably Al Harith, who was third in the Gr.1 (PA) Zabeel Stakes at Newbury.

The superstar 3yo Paddington won his 4th Group 1 in the Qatar Sussex Stakes (Gr.1). Trained by Aidan O'Brien for the Coolmore associates, Westerberg and Peter Brant, Paddington was very much the best and won from pillar to post on testing conditions which were a bit of an unknown at this level. However, his jockey, Ryan Moore, just said on that matter: "With him, I wouldn't care if it was snowing." HE President of Qatar Olympic Committee Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al-Thani presented the trophies to the winners after the race.

Trained by Jerome Reynier, the French raider Facteur Cheval had proven form on very soft ground and relished the conditions. The 4yo is a very good second one length and a half behind Paddington, despite not having a clear run at the beginning of the home straight. Charyn, the other 3yo in the race, is third three lengths behind.

Paddington has now won four Groups 1 in the space of ten weeks, after the Irish 2,000 Guineas, the St James's Palace Stakes and the Eclipse Stakes. He had already beaten his elders in the Eclipse but over 10 furlongs. At the Qatar Sussex Stakes, he was coming back on the mile. Aidan O'Brien, before the race, had already drew some comparisons with the iron horse Giant's Causeway and said after the race: "He's much quicker than the Giant was. He's tactically quick but he can quicken as well. The Giant was tactically quick but he was dour after that. This horse can really turn it on when you have to, in all types of ground - very unique. He can go anywhere, really. He can go any trip, I'd imagine - a mile, a mile and a quarter, he could even go further, I don't know. He's handled everything that we've put in front of him, whether it's a mile or ten furlongs, soft ground or quick. He's a straightforward horse who thrives on his racing and really wants to do it for you. We weren't expecting the ground to be as tough as it is today but, knowing the horse, he could take it with a smile on his face." Ryan Moore was also very impressed: "It's a hard thing to say but he gives you the feel that he's as good a horse as I've rode, I think he's exceptional." Bred in France at the Ecurie des Monceaux for Dayton Investments, Paddington is a son of Siyouni and was a 420,000 euros yearling at Arqana in August 2021. He is out of Modern Eagle, a daughter of Montjeu who showed some stamina on the track, winning the Prix Belle de Nuit (L). She had already produced a black type performer in the multiple Listed placed Masterpiece. The second dam, Millionaia, was second in the Prix de Diane (Gr.1) and the third dam, Moonlight Dance, won the Prix Saint-Alary (Gr.1).

Exciting renewal of the Qatar Nassau Stakes on Day 3 The racing action and thrill continue on the third day of the Festival, Thursday, 3rd August, with an eight-race card and the feature is the Gr1 Qatar Nassau Stakes for 3YO+ fillies and mares. Six runners will take on each other for the coveted title. The leading 3-year-old filly in Europe, dual French Classic winner Blue Rose Cen has made the trip from Chantilly to the Sussex Downs where she will look to extend her unbeaten record in her last five outings. In what is undoubtedly going to be a thrilling showdown, she will be facing last year's victrix, the 4-year-old Nashwa - also a French Classic winner, having taken the Prix De Diane on route to the Qatar Nassau Stakes in 2022. Nashwa arrives at the race off a five-length victory on her return to competition. Four rivals take on these two top classes fillies; Al Husn, Above The Curve, Caernarfon and Never Ending Story. (END)

Source: Qatar News Agency