Qatar and Vietnam Chambers Collaborate to Boost Commercial Ties.

Doha: The Qatar Chamber recently held a meeting with the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) to discuss potential avenues for enhancing cooperation and investment opportunities between the private sectors of Qatar and Vietnam. The meeting was attended by Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari, First Vice-Chairman of Qatar Chamber, and Vo Tan Thanh, Vice President of VCCI. According to Qatar News Agency, the discussions focused on strengthening commercial and economic relations between the two nations. Various aspects were explored, including the investment climate and the opportunities available for private sectors in both countries. Al Kuwari underscored the strong bilateral relations and highlighted numerous opportunities for collaboration between Qatari and Vietnamese private sectors. He also expressed the Chamber's commitment to supporting Qatari investors in exploring opportunities in Vietnam and encouraged Vietnamese investments in Qatar's diverse sectors. Vo Tan Thanh, representing VCCI, emphasized t he robust relationship between the two countries while acknowledging the current trade exchange levels fall short of expectations. He pointed out key sectors such as infrastructure, food security, renewable energy, IT, and energy as potential areas for cooperation. Thanh also mentioned Vietnam's capacity to export high-quality food products, halal foods, garments, and electronics to Qatar. He invited Qatari business owners to visit Vietnam to gain a better understanding of its investment climate and incentives. Additionally, Thanh cited a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2014 between the chambers as a foundation for fostering business sector cooperation and stressed the importance of exchanging business visits to explore opportunities on both sides.