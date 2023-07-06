Qatar Hails China’s Positive Role In Improving Relations Among Regional Countries

A senior Qatari official, spoke highly of China’s positive role in improving relations among regional countries.Qatar looks forward to enhancing communication and coordination with China on regional hot-spot issues, so as to further ease tensions in th…

Qatar looks forward to enhancing communication and coordination with China on regional hot-spot issues, so as to further ease tensions in the region, said Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, minister of state at Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during his meeting with Zhai Jun, China’s special envoy on Middle East affairs, in the Qatari capital, Doha.

Al-Khulaifi said that, Qatar and China have profound relations, and both sides have maintained a high level of coordination and cooperation in various fields.

Qatar firmly adheres to the one-China policy and is willing to further strengthen friendly relations with China in various fields, he added.

Noting that, this year marks the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Qatar, Zhai said, substantial strides have been made in China-Qatar relations in recent years.

China is willing to work with Qatar in accordance with the guidance of the leaders of the two countries, and promote bilateral relations to a higher level, Zhai said.

China attaches importance to Qatar’s unique and important role in international and regional affairs, and is willing to strengthen communication with Qatar and make joint efforts to maintain international and regional peace and stability, he said.

Source: Nam News Network (NNN)