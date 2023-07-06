Water cuts by Turkish occupation spark protests in Hasaka

Residents of the city of Hasaka have taken to the streets denouncing Turkish occupation’s violations and humanitarian crime against one million people threatened by thirst due to cutting drinking water and controlling Alouk pumping station, the only so…

Residents of the city of Hasaka have taken to the streets denouncing Turkish occupation’s violations and humanitarian crime against one million people threatened by thirst due to cutting drinking water and controlling Alouk pumping station, the only source of drinking water there.

Participants in the protest that took place Thursday at the President Square in Hasakah city carried banners condemning the arbitrary practices of both the Turkish and US occupations against residents.

‘The occupation’s persistence on violating the international law and cutting drinking water is a crime against humanity,” Member of the People’s Assembly, Abd al-Rahman Khalil stated to SANA reporter, calling on “the international community to intervene in order to end this severe suffering”.

Additionally, participants in the protests addressed a message to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, in which they voiced their condemnation and denunciation of all kinds of occupations against Syria’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, foremost of which are the US and Turkish occupations.

They noted the Turkish occupation preventing the use of water to one million people as a weapon, expressing rejection of violations committed by US and Turkish forces and their mercenaries who plunder the Syrian natural resources of wheat, oil and gas.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency