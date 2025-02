Doha: Qatar Handball League Championship 2024 - 2025 will resume on Sunday after a long hiatus due to the Qatari team's participation in the 29th Men's World Championship in Croatia, Denmark and Norway.

According to Qatar News Agency, tomorrow, Al Arabi will take on Al Khor and Al Ahli will face Al Gharafa in two postponed matches from the first round. Two postponed matches from the third round will also be held on Feb. 12, with Al Khor meeting Al Gharafa and Al Duhail taking on Al Ahli.