Qatar’s National Sports Day: A Catalyst for Olympic Champion Fares Ibrahim’s Success



Doha: Qatar weightlifter Fares Ibrahim never imagined that his family’s legacy in weightlifting would spark such a deep passion for the sport, changing the course of his life. It fueled his love for challenges, made him embrace difficulties, and gave him the drive to achieve incredible success and titles.

According to Qatar News Agency, Fares Ibrahim shared that Qatar’s National Sports Day played a big role in nurturing his love for sports. It inspired him to try out different sports, participate in them, and discover the beauty of each one.

As a child, Fares tried many sports, including weightlifting, wrestling, boxing, gymnastics, and football. Though his time spent on these activities was brief, it helped strengthen his connection to sports in general and developed his talent for weightlifting in particular. This ultimately allowed him to carry on his family’s legacy, becoming one of Qatar’s and the world’s most accomplished Olympic weightlifters.

The Olympic champion, who earned Qatar’s first-ever gold

medal in Olympic history, explained that he has been passionate about sports since he was young, growing up in a family where his parents, siblings, uncles, and grandparents all had a love for various sports.

He mentioned that while he practiced most Olympic sports, he became particularly drawn to weightlifting not just because it was a family tradition passed down from his father, a former champion and his current coach, and his grandparents, but because of the unique enjoyment it brings. Anyone who truly explores the sport, especially the way it involves handling weights and technique behind the lifts, will realize that weightlifting is one of the most distinguished sports in the world and is worth experiencing and enjoying.

Qatar celebrates National Sports Day every year, following Amiri Decision No. 80 of 2011, which designated the second Tuesday of February as a day to honor sports and make it a public holiday. The first National Sports Day event in Qatar took place in 2012.

For the past 13 years, Far

es has taken full advantage of National Sports Day, practicing various sports, learning about their unique qualities, and gaining new experiences. The day has had a significant impact on his life, shaping his way of thinking and his athletic career, with his family embracing a lifestyle centered around sports.

Fares Ibrahim believes that age or gender should never be an obstacle to practicing sports regularly. He sees sports as a way of life and encourages everyone to make it an essential part of their daily routine, given numerous benefits it brings to individuals and communities.

Reflecting on his memories of National Sports Day, Fares said it’s his favorite day of the year. On this day, people from all walks of life, not just athletes, come together with one common goal: to engage in sports. It also brings families together, making it a celebration of sports similar to other holidays that unite families.

As a dedicated athlete, Fares participates every year in the events organized by Qatar Weightlifting

Federation for National Sports Day, aiming to promote the sport, teach its various techniques, and inspire young people to pursue it professionally in the future, as one of Qatar’s leading Olympic champions in this field.

But Fares doesn’t limit himself to just weightlifting demos for fans and the public on National Sports Day. He actively participates in various sports and activities, learning the unique aspects of each and discovering different ways to enjoy them. This helps him appreciate other sports more and better understand their techniques.

He believes that the love for sports goes beyond one individual, and Qatar’s decision to dedicate a day to sports has planted a seed of sportsmanship in the hearts of both citizens and residents, growing year after year. Some people approach it with the right mindset, adopting a healthy sports lifestyle, while others treat it as a one-time event that ends when the day is over.

Fares emphasized that his passion for sports continues to grow, giving him both the ph

ysical and mental strength to constantly push for better results especially in weightlifting, where he faces the ongoing challenge of improvement, breaking records, and competing against the best.

Despite the many injuries he has endured throughout his weightlifting career, Fares Ibrahim continues to pursue his goals, often coming back stronger and more determined, always seeking to achieve new milestones.

Fares Ibrahim is one of Qatar’s most celebrated athletes. He won a gold medal in the 96 kg category in men’s weightlifting at Tokyo 2021 Olympics, setting an Olympic record by lifting 177 kg in the snatch and 225 kg in the clean and jerk, with a total of 402 kg.